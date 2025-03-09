JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Price

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.05% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of JD.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of JD.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.92.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $42.29 on Friday. JD.com has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The stock has a market cap of $66.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.78.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in JD.com by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

