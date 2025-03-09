Julie Rubinstein Sells 59,505 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPTGet Free Report) COO Julie Rubinstein sold 59,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $415,344.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 588,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,978.02. This represents a 9.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $7.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.53. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $8.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.03.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPTGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 64.65% and a negative net margin of 89.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

ADPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 163,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 71,065 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,601,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,398,000 after buying an additional 189,134 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 7,733,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,597,000 after purchasing an additional 834,253 shares during the period. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

