Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Up 1.9 %

KALU stock opened at $68.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.44. Kaiser Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $63.44 and a fifty-two week high of $102.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.34.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.30). Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 40,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 18,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 255,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,931,000 after purchasing an additional 20,263 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.