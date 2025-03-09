Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Kaiser Aluminum Stock Up 1.9 %
KALU stock opened at $68.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.44. Kaiser Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $63.44 and a fifty-two week high of $102.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.34.
Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.30). Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaiser Aluminum
Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile
Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kaiser Aluminum
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Stay on the Sidelines
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/03 – 03/07
Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.