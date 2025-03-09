Lake Street Capital Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Stock Price

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.42% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Smith & Wesson Brands Price Performance

SWBI opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.08. The stock has a market cap of $431.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $115.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.46 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. On average, research analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 1,198.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 238.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 59.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech.

Featured Articles

