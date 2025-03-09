LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Stock Price Down 5.6% on Analyst Downgrade

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.6% on Friday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on the stock from $73.00 to $66.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock. LendingTree traded as low as $46.61 and last traded at $46.56. 42,374 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 228,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.34.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Northland Securities raised LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Northland Capmk raised LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on LendingTree from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its position in LendingTree by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in LendingTree in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in LendingTree by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in LendingTree by 248.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.38 and a 200-day moving average of $47.72. The firm has a market cap of $649.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

