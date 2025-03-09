Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$20.31.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LSPD shares. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Lightspeed Commerce

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at C$16.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$20.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.98. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1-year low of C$15.92 and a 1-year high of C$26.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of C$1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 2.69.

In other Lightspeed Commerce news, Senior Officer Daniel Robert Micak sold 3,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.53, for a total value of C$78,022.35. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

