Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at Macquarie

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Macquarie from $146.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LYV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.27.

NYSE:LYV opened at $127.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment has a one year low of $86.81 and a one year high of $157.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $1.49. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 139.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 63,136 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total value of $9,811,334.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 195,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,356,768.40. The trade was a 24.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 207.6% during the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 4,693,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,210 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,955,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,094,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

