Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Raised to “Outperform” at Wedbush

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $125.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $100.00. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.98% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Logitech International’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.35 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.12 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LOGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Logitech International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Logitech International in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Logitech International from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.50.

Logitech International Stock Performance

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $97.67 on Friday. Logitech International has a 1 year low of $74.72 and a 1 year high of $105.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.73.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.07. Logitech International had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 14.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Logitech International will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total value of $28,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,816.80. This represents a 3.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Logitech International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Logitech International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 40,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

