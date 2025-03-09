Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Coverage Initiated at TD Cowen

Research analysts at TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCIDGet Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $2.30 price target on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.98% from the stock’s current price.

LCID has been the topic of several other research reports. R. F. Lafferty upgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.50 to $1.13 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.69.

Lucid Group Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Lucid Group stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.97. Lucid Group has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Institutional Trading of Lucid Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCID. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

