Magnolia Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Magnolia Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Fjell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000. Sitrin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,861,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. DMKC Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,598,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 19,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,614,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total transaction of $10,119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,381 shares in the company, valued at $42,737,529.04. The trade was a 19.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $242.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $179.20 and a 52-week high of $280.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $259.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.43. The firm has a market cap of $677.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Stories

