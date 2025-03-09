Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Price Down 4.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.4% on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $115.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Marvell Technology traded as low as $67.37 and last traded at $69.11. 14,672,685 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 12,769,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.28.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday. Melius assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Summit Insights cut Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $113.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.68.

In other news, Director Brad W. Buss bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.00 per share, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 87,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,797. The trade was a 3.57 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,711 shares in the company, valued at $13,807,097.50. The trade was a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 36,255 shares of company stock worth $4,330,980. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.67, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.53%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

