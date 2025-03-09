MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

MCFT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised MasterCraft Boat to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $18.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $302.89 million, a PE ratio of -45.20 and a beta of 1.71. MasterCraft Boat has a fifty-two week low of $16.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.73.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. Research analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,035,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,562,615 shares in the company, valued at $67,084,040.45. This trade represents a 1.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasterCraft Boat

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 64.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 260.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

