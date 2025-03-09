Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Stock Price Down 11.3% – Here’s What Happened

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) traded down 11.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 556.40 ($7.19) and last traded at GBX 603 ($7.79). 16,228,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 9,413,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 680 ($8.79).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.98) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of £6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -166.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 596.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 531.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.03, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 26.80 ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Melrose Industries had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Melrose Industries PLC will post 33.9741641 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Lis sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 566 ($7.31), for a total value of £44,997 ($58,143.17). 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace components and systems to civil and defence markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engines and Structures. The Engines segment offers structural engineered components; parts repair; and commercial and aftermarket contracts to engines original equipment manufacturers.

