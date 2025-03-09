Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Pacific Global Investment Management Co.

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 94.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 456 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 7,568 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in META. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.36, for a total transaction of $7,971,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,009,092.44. The trade was a 2.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $623.50, for a total transaction of $257,505.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,692,495.50. This represents a 2.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 775,295 shares of company stock worth $504,237,715. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

META has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $770.00 price target (up previously from $700.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $811.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, January 27th. Arete Research raised Meta Platforms to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $710.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.26.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $625.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $656.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $600.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $414.50 and a 1 year high of $740.91.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 8.78%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

