Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Acquired Sen. John Boozman

Senator John Boozman (R-Arkansas) recently bought shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT). In a filing disclosed on March 06th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Microsoft stock on February 14th.

Senator John Boozman also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:LITP) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) on 2/26/2025.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $393.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $416.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $421.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $381.00 and a 12 month high of $468.35.

Institutional Trading of Microsoft

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 33.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 95 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total value of $1,118,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,352 shares in the company, valued at $22,080,578.32. This trade represents a 4.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $509.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $540.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.54.

About Senator Boozman

John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas’ U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman’s academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

