Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Bought by Smartleaf Asset Management LLC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 123.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 166.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 196,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,195,000 after acquiring an additional 122,674 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,091,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,432,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 762.7% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after acquiring an additional 18,998 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 125,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,522,000 after acquiring an additional 15,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (down previously from $378.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $372.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.69.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.33, for a total transaction of $301,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,235,608.75. This trade represents a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $327.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $295.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.91. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $262.32 and a 52 week high of $423.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.56.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 2.90%. Research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

