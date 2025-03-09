MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $197.00.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSA shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on MSA Safety from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock.

Get Our Latest Report on MSA

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other MSA Safety news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $114,003.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,007. This represents a 16.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE MSA opened at $157.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.99. MSA Safety has a 1-year low of $153.79 and a 1-year high of $200.60.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.02. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.76%. Equities analysts forecast that MSA Safety will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

MSA Safety Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.