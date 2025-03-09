Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 3,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 20.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.80.

Shares of JKHY opened at $191.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.00 and a 12-month high of $193.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.69.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 21.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

