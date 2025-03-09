Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 19,697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 2.9% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Heritage Family Offices LLP increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 2,645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 2.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALLE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Allegion from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Allegion from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack acquired 8,000 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,920. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David S. Ilardi sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total value of $98,845.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,820. This represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allegion Stock Up 3.1 %

Allegion stock opened at $131.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $113.27 and a 1-year high of $156.10. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.13.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.91 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 15.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

