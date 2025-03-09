Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,381 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter valued at about $829,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in Federated Hermes by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 23,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 10,135 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 769,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,282,000 after purchasing an additional 152,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter worth $727,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

Shares of Federated Hermes stock opened at $38.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.79. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.24 and a 52 week high of $43.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 16.44%. As a group, analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on FHI shares. Evercore ISI set a $44.00 target price on Federated Hermes in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FHI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 5,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $215,240.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,096 shares in the company, valued at $6,950,715.76. The trade was a 3.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

See Also

