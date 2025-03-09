Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 14,821 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 74.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,821 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,818,000 after buying an additional 16,180 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 490,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,267,000 after buying an additional 30,458 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 12,263.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 415,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,766,000 after buying an additional 412,040 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 410,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,988,000 after buying an additional 72,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 409,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,646,000 after buying an additional 116,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EG shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $340.00 price target (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Everest Group from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $453.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Everest Group from $444.00 to $419.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $416.50.

Shares of NYSE:EG opened at $363.88 on Friday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $327.37 and a fifty-two week high of $407.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $369.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.61.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 7.95%. On average, analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Everest Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.47%.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

