Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,994 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 192,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,994 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 444,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Coty by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Coty by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Coty by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Coty by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on COTY shares. TD Cowen downgraded Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Coty from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Coty from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Coty from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.89.

Coty stock opened at $5.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.62. Coty Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $12.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -585.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.97.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Coty had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 0.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

