Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 650 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,258 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 2,051.6% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 101,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,380,000 after buying an additional 96,321 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,553,000 after buying an additional 29,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,659,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $61.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.88. International Bancshares Co. has a 12 month low of $51.80 and a 12 month high of $76.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.13 and its 200 day moving average is $64.96.

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 38.65%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from International Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 21.31%.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

