Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 663 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,994 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,197,009 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $423,066,000 after acquiring an additional 202,746 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,140,257 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $205,743,000 after acquiring an additional 138,380 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,499,760 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $151,401,000 after acquiring an additional 88,732 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 911,528 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $87,188,000 after acquiring an additional 74,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 892,356 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $90,083,000 after acquiring an additional 11,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. HSBC upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.55.

In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 37,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.58 per share, with a total value of $2,997,778.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,342 shares in the company, valued at $10,929,676.36. This represents a 37.79 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 10,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $1,064,291.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,196.36. This represents a 45.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,872,496 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AKAM stock opened at $87.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.64. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.50 and a 1-year high of $113.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.68.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.33). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

