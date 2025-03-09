Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Trading Up 7.9% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) were up 7.9% during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $13.21 and last traded at $13.47. Approximately 402,787 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 308,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.48.

The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.09. Myers Industries had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $203.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.10 million.

Myers Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Myers Industries announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 6th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Insider Activity at Myers Industries

In related news, CEO Dave Basque acquired 5,000 shares of Myers Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.41 per share, with a total value of $62,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,152 shares in the company, valued at $485,876.32. This trade represents a 14.64 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myers Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYE. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Myers Industries during the third quarter worth $879,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 1.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,034,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,292,000 after acquiring an additional 11,434 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the third quarter valued at about $192,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Myers Industries Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.33. The company has a market cap of $489.63 million, a P/E ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

See Also

