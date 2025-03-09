National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Barrington Research lowered their price target on the stock from $8.25 to $7.00. The stock had previously closed at $6.35, but opened at $5.70. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National CineMedia shares last traded at $5.56, with a volume of 190,589 shares.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on National CineMedia

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National CineMedia

In other news, EVP Maria Vg Woods sold 23,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $154,560.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,085.37. The trade was a 26.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCMI. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 7,859 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 721,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after buying an additional 509,756 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National CineMedia Stock Down 17.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.80. The company has a market capitalization of $495.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.77 million. National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National CineMedia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.