National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,537,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,301,000 after acquiring an additional 22,454 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 27.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,664,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,214,000 after buying an additional 358,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,110,000 after purchasing an additional 315,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 989,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,672,000 after acquiring an additional 43,074 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $39.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.88. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $34.59 and a one year high of $49.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $190.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.37 million. Sell-side analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays cut their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

