NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.
Separately, BNP Paribas cut NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.
NWG opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.07.
NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that NatWest Group will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.3899 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.88%.
NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.
