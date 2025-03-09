NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, BNP Paribas cut NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in NatWest Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 11,118,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,072,000 after acquiring an additional 408,239 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in NatWest Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,322,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,473,000 after acquiring an additional 216,053 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in NatWest Group by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,712,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,924,000 after acquiring an additional 944,464 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in NatWest Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 4,135,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,057,000 after acquiring an additional 10,755 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in NatWest Group by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,243,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,926 shares during the period. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NWG opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.07.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that NatWest Group will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.3899 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.88%.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

