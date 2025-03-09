Northstar Group Inc. Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Northstar Group Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,170 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 84,760 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,382,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161 shares during the period. Arcataur Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC now owns 10,480 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 86,794 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,656,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 73,270 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,840,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,072 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $112.69 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $75.61 and a 12 month high of $153.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.66.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,107,632 shares of company stock worth $146,405,286 over the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Melius Research boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.