NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Realta Investment Advisors’ 2nd Largest Position

Realta Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,356 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 6.9% of Realta Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 12,898.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 56,292,986 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,836,220,000 after buying an additional 55,859,917 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Derivatives LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,589,905,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,079,492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,101,133,000 after buying an additional 11,525,969 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 180,403,789 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,908,236,000 after buying an additional 6,526,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 47,220,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,734,483,000 after buying an additional 6,118,674 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at $589,726,376.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,107,632 shares of company stock worth $146,405,286 in the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. HSBC dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $162.00 target price (up from $152.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.9 %

NVDA opened at $112.69 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $75.61 and a one year high of $153.13. The company has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.