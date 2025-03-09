Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO) Receives $44.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Oklo from $10.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Oklo in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on Oklo from $26.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Oklo from $27.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

OKLO opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. Oklo has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $59.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.50.

In other Oklo news, Director Richard Kinzley acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,750. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 230,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $4,982,596.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,543,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,056,066.85. The trade was a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKLO. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in Oklo during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Oklo during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oklo during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Oklo during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oklo during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

