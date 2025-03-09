Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $313,000 Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 80.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,131 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in New York Times by 4.3% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Brown Financial Advisors boosted its position in New York Times by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 8,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in New York Times by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 34,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in New York Times by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in New York Times by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NYT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on New York Times from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Times has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

NYT opened at $49.25 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $41.55 and a 1-year high of $58.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.90 and a 200-day moving average of $53.29.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. New York Times had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 11.36%. Equities analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

