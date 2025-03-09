Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $310,000 in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 31,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 708.3% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Archer Aviation from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Archer Aviation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.61.

In related news, insider Tosha Perkins sold 49,273 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $379,402.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,449.20. This trade represents a 17.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Eric Lentell sold 43,230 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $332,871.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,832.50. This represents a 44.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,046,926 shares of company stock valued at $8,695,783 over the last ninety days. 9.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ACHR opened at $7.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 3.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average of $6.40. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $12.48.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

