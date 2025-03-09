Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Position in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Rigetti Computing were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RGTI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 20.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,621,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 617,506 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 9.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,553,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 407,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 12.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,715,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 309,831 shares during the period. UNICOM Systems Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,349,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,670,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael S. Clifton sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $628,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,063,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,351,235.92. The trade was a 10.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGTI opened at $9.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average of $5.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 1.36. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $21.42.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 509.58% and a negative return on equity of 51.56%. The business had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Rigetti Computing from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Thursday.

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

