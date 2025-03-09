Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 47,500 Shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) by 48.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,500 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TeraWulf were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WULF. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of TeraWulf by 30.2% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 77,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TeraWulf by 13.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WULF opened at $3.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 2.70. TeraWulf Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $9.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average is $5.56.

TeraWulf ( NASDAQ:WULF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.43 million. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 41.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WULF. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on TeraWulf in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TeraWulf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.64.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

