Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.
Optical Cable Stock Performance
Shares of OCC opened at $3.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average of $3.25. The company has a market cap of $32.39 million, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 0.34. Optical Cable has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $7.00.
Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a negative return on equity of 19.50%.
Institutional Trading of Optical Cable
Optical Cable Company Profile
Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.
