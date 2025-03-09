Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.57.

PARR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Par Pacific from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho lowered Par Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Par Pacific from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Par Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

In other news, Director William Pate sold 67,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $1,098,094.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 524,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,174.20. This represents a 11.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Par Pacific by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Par Pacific by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Par Pacific by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 48,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Par Pacific by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 24,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in Par Pacific by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Par Pacific stock opened at $13.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.32. The company has a market capitalization of $723.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.01. Par Pacific has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $40.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Par Pacific had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 10.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Par Pacific will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

