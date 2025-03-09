Paradigm Capital Estimates Hudbay Minerals FY2025 Earnings

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Research analysts at Paradigm Capital decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 5th. Paradigm Capital analyst J. Woolley now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. Paradigm Capital also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $584.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.28 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.17.

View Our Latest Report on Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

NYSE:HBM opened at $6.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.86. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBM. Creative Planning increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,142 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 451,628 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter worth about $527,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter worth about $6,743,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This is a boost from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is 5.56%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.