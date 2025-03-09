Paymentus (PAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $222.06 million for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Paymentus Price Performance
Paymentus stock opened at $26.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.38. Paymentus has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $38.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 85.38 and a beta of 1.69.
Insider Activity
In other Paymentus news, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 3,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $98,178.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 94,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,462.90. This represents a 3.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 15,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $505,250.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 466,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,908,459.65. The trade was a 3.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 87.76% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Paymentus
Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.
