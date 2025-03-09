Paymentus (PAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $222.06 million for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Paymentus Price Performance

Paymentus stock opened at $26.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.38. Paymentus has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $38.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 85.38 and a beta of 1.69.

Insider Activity

In other Paymentus news, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 3,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $98,178.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 94,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,462.90. This represents a 3.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 15,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $505,250.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 466,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,908,459.65. The trade was a 3.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAY. Wedbush began coverage on Paymentus in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Paymentus from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Paymentus from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Paymentus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Paymentus from $23.50 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

About Paymentus

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

