PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Trading Up 1.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.67. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $12.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFLT. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 2.7% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 69,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC acquired a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 9.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 23,836 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. 19.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

(Get Free Report)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.