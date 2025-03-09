Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of Penns Woods Bancorp stock opened at $28.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Penns Woods Bancorp has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $34.56. The company has a market capitalization of $217.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.46.
Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 14.87%.
Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement account (IRAs) accounts.
