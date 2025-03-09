Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Penns Woods Bancorp stock opened at $28.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Penns Woods Bancorp has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $34.56. The company has a market capitalization of $217.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.46.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 14.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 471.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 7,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 27.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement account (IRAs) accounts.

