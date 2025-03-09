PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO David Spector Sells 5,000 Shares

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) CEO David Spector sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.28, for a total transaction of $506,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,759,573.12. This trade represents a 3.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Spector also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 27th, David Spector sold 6,839 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total value of $698,398.68.

On Wednesday, January 8th, David Spector sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.38, for a total transaction of $496,900.00.

On Friday, December 20th, David Spector sold 61,120 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $6,217,126.40.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $101.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.17. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.03 and a fifty-two week high of $119.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.90.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.09 by ($0.21). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 601.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.17.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

