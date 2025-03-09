Peterson Wealth Services Sells 87 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Peterson Wealth Services trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,729 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 3.7% of Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Accordant Advisory Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares in the last quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.65.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $199.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,459,618.09. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. The trade was a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,649 shares of company stock valued at $23,871,905. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

