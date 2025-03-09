Petrel Resources (LON:PET) Stock Price Down 35.4% – What’s Next?

Petrel Resources Plc (LON:PET – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 35.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.13 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.23 ($0.02). 2,260,114 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 754% from the average session volume of 264,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.90 ($0.02).
Petrel Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £2.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.04.
About Petrel Resources
Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Frontier exploration license 3/14 located in Ireland. It also holds a 30% working interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers in Ghana; and holds interest in the Western Desert Block 6 located in Iraq.
