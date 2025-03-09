Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Shares Acquired by Smartleaf Asset Management LLC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 154.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Phreesia by 2,179.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Phreesia during the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

PHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Phreesia from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Phreesia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Phreesia from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Phreesia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.15.

In other news, SVP David Linetsky sold 11,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $294,547.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,354 shares in the company, valued at $4,680,596.90. The trade was a 5.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 3,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $105,781.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 741,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,280,381.82. This represents a 0.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,740 shares of company stock worth $5,441,409 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $23.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $30.53. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.03.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 20.43% and a negative return on equity of 32.78%. The company had revenue of $106.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

