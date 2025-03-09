Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,183 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,259 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 25.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,637,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,500 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Plug Power in the third quarter valued at $2,174,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Plug Power by 24.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,421,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after buying an additional 476,060 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Plug Power by 23.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,398,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 265,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Plug Power by 166.4% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 424,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 265,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLUG. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $1.75 to $1.60 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $2.50 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.34.

PLUG opened at $1.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.98. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

