Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.53.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSNY. Bank of America began coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.25 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Friday, January 17th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Performance
PSNY opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $1.94. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21.
About Polestar Automotive Holding UK
Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.
See Also
