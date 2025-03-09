Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also commented on POWI. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Power Integrations Stock Up 5.2 %

NASDAQ POWI opened at $62.78 on Friday. Power Integrations has a fifty-two week low of $56.63 and a fifty-two week high of $79.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.36 and a 200-day moving average of $62.55.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.12). Power Integrations had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 7.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Clifford Walker sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $150,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 142,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,635,308.75. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $108,884.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,535,000.53. The trade was a 1.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,433,105 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 25.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,340,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,062,000 after purchasing an additional 476,986 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,663,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 711,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,870,000 after purchasing an additional 203,309 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,920,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,492,000 after purchasing an additional 178,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 882,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,451,000 after buying an additional 160,784 shares during the last quarter.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

