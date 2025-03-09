Powerfleet (AIOT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share and revenue of $103.79 million for the quarter. Powerfleet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Get Powerfleet alerts:

Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.13). On average, analysts expect Powerfleet to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Powerfleet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AIOT opened at $5.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Powerfleet has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $8.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on AIOT shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Powerfleet in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Powerfleet in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Powerfleet from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Powerfleet from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIOT

Powerfleet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Powerfleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powerfleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.