Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,508 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 9,040 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 9.6% of Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $19,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $9,027,118.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,351,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,802,848.80. This trade represents a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,107,632 shares of company stock worth $146,405,286. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.9 %

NVDA stock opened at $112.69 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $75.61 and a twelve month high of $153.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.66 and a 200 day moving average of $131.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Bank of America upped their target price on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective (up from $152.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Summit Insights cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.69.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

